Tom Brady, Gronk Working Out Together: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday a video of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski went viral.

No, Buccaneers fans, the pair wasn't working out on the football field. Instead, the duo took to the baseball diamond for a little batting practice, where Gronk shagged balls for the seven time Super Bowl champion.

It didn't take very long for the video to start going viral on social media. Everyone flocked to Twitter to react to the news of Gronk and Brady working out together - even if it wasn't on the football field.

"Brady in Tampa getting some batting practice in as Gronk fields," one fan said. "You would think he probably got some throws in at the #Bucs facility, and he has a golf match with 3 other QBs in a little over a week. Still a 3-sport athlete and counting lmao."

Others noted that Brady was drafted to the MLB out of high school.

"Mandatory note that Brady was a better baseball player than football player and was drafted out of high school," the fan said.

Others couldn't get over the fact that Brady hits lefty. "Of course you have a sweet lefty swing," the fan said.

Should Brady make a run at the MLB in his mid-40's?