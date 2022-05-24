Tom Brady Had Awkward Response To Question About FOX Deal

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady wasn't interested in talking about his future television deal with Fox on Sunday night.

Brady, along with Aaron Rodgers, made an appearance on "Inside The NBA" with Charles Barkley, Shaq, and Kenny Smith and had an awkward response about that massive TV contract.

"All in due time,” Brady said. "I think you guys are doing just fine yourselves.”

Brady and Rodgers were on the show promoting “The Match" which will be a golf showdown on June. 1. Both will be teammates going up against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

It's clear that Brady wants to focus on his upcoming season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he tries to win his eighth Lombardi Trophy. He originally retired following the 2021 season but that only lasted for six weeks.

Brady has a 10-year $375 million contract lined up whenever his playing career ends. He'll be the network's top color commentator and will be paired with Kevin Burkhardt.

Maybe he'll have a better answer about that deal whenever he decides to officially hang it up.