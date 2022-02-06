Tom Brady Had Brutally Honest Admission On The Pro Bowl

There have been numerous players around the NFL who have gone on the record dissing the Pro Bowl.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady is one of those players and confirmed that he never played the game to go to Pro Bowls.

“You think I play this s–t to go to Pro Bowls? Get it together. Get your head up. We’re trying to win rings,” Brady said to Brandon Spikes in 2012.

Devin White was another player who was a bit upset that he didn’t make the Pro Bowl, but Brady again made sure to tell him that it doesn’t matter.

“I was kinda upset I didn’t make the Pro Bowl. He’s like ‘D, there’s a bigger bowl I’m chasing. We’re all chasing it. C’mon,'” White said.

Pro Bowl today. Ask Tom how much they meant to him. pic.twitter.com/nBggZ1H9C1 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 6, 2022

Brady ended up being right considering he won seven Super Bowls during his career. He also went to 10 Super Bowls overall and his only three losses came against the Giants (twice), and the Eagles.

The Pro Bowl for this season is set to take place later today at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it on ESPN/ABC.