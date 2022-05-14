Tom Brady Has 1 Question For Rob Gronkowski: Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is tired of waiting on Rob Gronkowski. He won't even let Gronk celebrate his 33rd question without asking him an important question: is he playing this upcoming season?

Brady tagged the veteran tight end in his latest Instagram story. He did wish him a happy birthday, but got to more important matters in a hurry.

"Happy birthday buddy," Brady wrote. "Getting bored yet?"

Brady, you're not alone.

The entire NFL world is awaiting an answer from Gronkowski. Hopefully we get one soon.

"Tom Brady's birthday message for Rob Gronkowski. Hope he's getting bored," one fan said.

"@TomBrady posted this to his IG story 6 minutes ago Come on @RobGronkowski!! It can be a BDay gift for all to enjoy!!," another fan commented.

"All I want for Gronk‘s birthday is him to announce, “He’s baaack!” @RobGronkowski @TomBrady @nfl," a fan tweeted.

It's going to be madness in Tampa Bay if Gronkowski decides to return. All signs indicate he will.

Who wants to pass down an opportunity to play with Brady again? We can't envision Gronk turning that down.