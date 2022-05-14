Tom Brady Has 1 Question For Rob Gronkowski On His Birthday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

You really thought Tom Brady was going to let Rob Gronkowski enjoy his special day? Think again.

Gronkowski is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. We're sure he has some big party planned.

Brady, on the other hand, is all business, all the time.

The Buccaneers quarterback tagged Gronk in his latest Instagram story to ask him one question.

"Happy Birthday buddy," he said. "Getting bored yet?"

Take a look.

Brady is waiting on Gronkowski's decision regarding the 2022 season.

The good news is Gronkowski has already admitted if he plays this upcoming season he'll only do so for the Buccaneers.

“There's one thing, if I do play football, though, it would definitely be with the Bucs,” Gronkowski said, via PEOPLE’s Lanae Brady.

The opportunity to play again for Tampa Bay would be too good to pass down for the all-time great.

"The Buccaneers situation is just too good if I decide to go back and play," Gronkowski told SB Nation. "Like I said, I love all my teammates there. They are all great teammates and all selfless players, they are there for the team and what's best for the team and the whole organization. If I do play football again, it'll be for the Bucs."

Maybe Brady's latest Instagram story can nudge Gronk in the right direction.