Tom Brady Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl 56 Tonight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a pla in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is used to setting his calendar for the Super Bowl this time of year. But unfortunately for the G.O.A.T., he forgot to cancel this year’s Super Bowl LVI event in his phone after the Rams eliminated his Bucs in the divisional round.

“[Expletive]…” Brady tweeted.

TB12 and his social media team have yet to miss since his days in Tampa. And that appears to carry on into his post-football life as well.

“The guy isn’t used to watching Super Bowls,” tweeted USA Today‘s Henry McKenna.

“He’s coming back,” a user said.

“I hate how much I like him now,” a fan replied.

“You miss it already don’t you Tom?” asked another fan.

Brady may have announced his retirement but he didn’t quite shut the door on his playing days being over. Could Tom already have LVII in his calendar?

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.