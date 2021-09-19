Tom Brady Has 2-Word Advice For Young NFL Quarterbacks

Tom Brady has played in the NFL for two decades and he recently admitted that he thinks he could play until he’s 50.

“Wow, seems to be a really hot question lately,” Brady said in a response to Rob Gronkowski’s question on Tommy & Gronky. “Can Tom Brady play ’til 50? Like, 50 years old? Fifty. I don’t find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it’s kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it’s a yes.”

It’s pretty rare for quarterbacks to play this long. Brady was recently asked what kind of advice he’d give young NFL quarterbacks looking to play deep into their career.

Brady had a two-word message: “Good luck.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion expanded on his thoughts.

“It’s tough, but it’s up to them,” he added. “Yeah, if you do the right stuff, you have a shot. But I see a lot of people not do the right stuff. I try to influence the people I can. First of all, you have to love it. If you want to do it for a long period of time, you have to really excel at it and that really comes from loving it. It’s a lot of different motivations over long periods of time. Lots of little things at different moments – some is more motivation, some is more inspiration, but there are a lot of different things that play into it.”

Brady and the Bucs will take on the Falcons on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T.