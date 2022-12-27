Tom Brady Has 2-Word Message Heading Into Week 17

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a massive come-from-behind win on Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

Down 10 in the fourth quarter, they were able to rally to win in overtime by three, 19-16. The win got them to 7-8 overall as they continue to hold a one-game lead for first place in the NFC South.

They now have the biggest game of their season to date next Sunday when they take on the Carolina Panthers at home. With a win, they will clinch the NFC South and a spot in the NFL playoffs.

Based on a recent tweet, quarterback Tom Brady is fired up heading into that game.

"Keep going!" Brady tweeted.

Brady is trying to make sure he does not miss the playoffs in what could be his final season. He hasn't missed the playoffs as a starting quarterback since 2002 when he was with the New England Patriots.

Kickoff for Sunday's massive NFC South battle will be at 1 p.m. ET.