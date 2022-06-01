Tom Brady Has 4-Word Message Before 'The Match' Tonight

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Four of the NFL's best quarterbacks will take a night off from 2022 prep to golf.

On Wednesday night, grizzled veterans Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will oppose Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the sixth installment of "The Match."

Having already played in nine Super Bowls, Brady likely won't feel too much pressure heading into a friendly golf game, even if it's one televised on TNT.

An hour before they're scheduled to start at Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star posted a simple message promoting "The Match" on Twitter.

"Let's have a day," Brady wrote.

Brady, who has made over $300 million in career earnings and signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to join FOX's commentary team once he hangs up his cleats, then posted a link promoting plain polo shirts that run for $75 each.

This is the third straight year Brady is participating in the event, but he's still seeking his first victory. Competing alongside Phil Mickelson each time, the duo lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in 2020 and Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau last year.