Tom Brady Has A Scary Message For Rest Of The League

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady against the Falcons.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look poised for another run at a Super Bowl. Unfortunately for the rest of the league, the seven-time Super Bowl champion believes they can be even better.

Tampa Bay is off to a 2-0 start following Sunday afternoon’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers opened the season with a last-second win over the Dallas Cowboys. They had an easier time with the Falcons on Sunday.

The Bucs have now scored 30-plus points in nine straight games. When asked about this statistic, Brady had a scary response.

“I think we can do better,” Brady said.

Good luck, NFL.

Brady doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. The Buccaneers quarterback is on pace to throw more touchdowns in his 40s than he did in his 20s.

Seriously.

Yes, it’s a real statistic.

That’s just crazy.

Tampa Bay will look to improve to 3-0 on the season next weekend, when the Buccaneers take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.

