Tom Brady Has A Scary Message For Rest Of The League

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look poised for another run at a Super Bowl. Unfortunately for the rest of the league, the seven-time Super Bowl champion believes they can be even better.

Tampa Bay is off to a 2-0 start following Sunday afternoon’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers opened the season with a last-second win over the Dallas Cowboys. They had an easier time with the Falcons on Sunday.

The Bucs have now scored 30-plus points in nine straight games. When asked about this statistic, Brady had a scary response.

“I think we can do better,” Brady said.

Tom Brady when Asked about scoring 30+ points for 9 straight games:

“I think we can do better.”#gobucs #nflnetwork — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) September 19, 2021

Good luck, NFL.

Brady doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. The Buccaneers quarterback is on pace to throw more touchdowns in his 40s than he did in his 20s.

Seriously.

I believe Tom Brady is now 14 TD passes away from throwing more TDs in his 40s than his 20s. Simply absurd. — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) September 19, 2021

Yes, it’s a real statistic.

Tom Brady, 44 years old: Regular season + postseason passing touchdowns in his 20s:

167 Regular season + postseason passing touchdowns in his 40s:

154 https://t.co/KWpQTf7MT1 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 19, 2021

That’s just crazy.

Tampa Bay will look to improve to 3-0 on the season next weekend, when the Buccaneers take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.