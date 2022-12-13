Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Autograph Request

A lot was made over an autograph that Tom Brady signed on Sunday after the Bucs-49ers game.

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw asked for an autograph following his team's 35-7 win over the Bucs and Brady obliged, even though he threw an interception to him.

After the autograph, Brady went on SiriusXM Radio and said that it was terrible to do it but that he wanted to be a good sport.

“It was sh*t for me, to be honest. Complete sh*t. But I try to be a gentleman. No, actually, I mean, look, it was a great play he made. I’m happy he’s got the ball. I wish I didn’t throw it but I’m trying to be a good sport," Brady said.

Brady was definitely a good sport in this situation. Some other quarterbacks would've just left the field after a blowout loss, but Brady decided to stay on and be gracious toward the opposition.

He'll look to bounce back next Sunday when the Bucs return home to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.