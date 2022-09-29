Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bucs' Offense

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense are struggling to start the 2022 NFL season.

The Bucs rank 27th in yards per game (297.3) and 24th in points per game (17.0) — well below Brady's typically-elite standard.

"I certainly expect and hope we can score more points than we've been scoring. I think we're all disappointed," Brady said during a press conference on Thursday, per team insider Greg Auman.

In addition to expressing disappointment in his team's offensive unit, Brady praised the Buccaneers' defense. The Tampa Bay defense ranks fourth in yards per game allowed (289.0) and first in points per game allowed (9.0).

"They're keeping us in every game," Brady said.

In his 23rd NFL season, Brady has thrown for 673 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 2-1 start to the year.

Brady and the Bucs offense will look to balance out their defense's stellar play in a Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.