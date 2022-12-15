Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bucs Struggles

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 6-7 and have lost two of their last three games. Amid their struggles, Bucs QB Tom Brady is opening up about the state of the team.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady admitted that "everything" has been difficult for the Bucs on offense in recent weeks. He said that the team has struggled on third down in particular whether it's long, short or in the red zone.

"Everything has been a problem... There's not a lot of statistics that have not been great right now," Brady said, via reporter Sara Walsh.

Brady's not wrong. They only narrowly beat the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago after needing a miracle of a fourth quarter to do so.

In fact, since Week 3 their four wins have come by a combined 15 points and they're 0-4 on the road.

Fortunately for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they have a one-game edge over the rest of the division and can conceivably make the playoffs if they just win their final two games against the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers to finish the season.

But narrowly backing into the playoffs won't bode well for the Buccaneers actually making a deep run.

If Brady is having this much trouble right now, who knows how things will get once the postseason comes around.

Can Brady lead the Bucs to the postseason in spite of their recent struggles?