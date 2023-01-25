Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Children

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady wants his children to fail.

No, really. In the latest episode of his 'Let's Go' podcast, Brady brought up losing and what he's learned from it. During the conversation, he made it clear he wanted his children to attempt and fail in an effort to learn from their mistakes.

"Do you take the experience for what it was and then you try to learn from it, and grow from it, and find the resilience that we all want to teach our children?" he asked during the podcast.

Here's more of what he said, via Your Tango:

He stated, “I don’t want it to go right for my kids all the time.” ..."I want you guys to fail because I want to see what you're made of if you fail, and when you fail, because life isn’t going to be just a smooth ride.”

Brady hasn't failed too often during his NFL career. However, he did have a streak of winning the Super Bowl after failing to do so for several years.

If there's anyone to take advice from regarding success and failure, Brady might be it.