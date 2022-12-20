Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Performance

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

While many decided to blame running back Giovani Bernard for the Bucs' loss on Sunday, Tom Brady placed the blown 17-point lead on his own shoulders.

Speaking to Jim Gray on his "Let's Go!" podcast, the GOAT said it's simple: you can't win when you play like he did against the Bengals. Telling Gray:

Losing sucks. It’s just the reality. There’s not a lot of explanation. Unfortunately I’ve had to do too much of that this year. So just learning from it and trying to be better. And obviously woke up at 3:00 AM [Monday] morning just trying to figure out, you know, I just had some real s---ty plays [Sunday] at the end of the day. So you can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times. And that’s on me. So that’s how I feel.

It hasn't been pretty for Brady the past couple weeks, turning the ball over six times since that exciting home win over the Saints in Week 13.

But with three games to go against the Cardinals, Panthers and Falcons, TB12 has a little less than a month to get right for the playoffs with the Buccaneers still atop the lowly NFC South.