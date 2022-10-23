Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Mike Evans' Drop

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Tom Brady #12 during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers almost blew the game wide open in the first quarter of their eventual 21-3 loss to Carolina Sunday. But the usually sure-handed Mike Evans dropped an easy seven points on a 75-yard bomb from Tom Brady.

After the game, Brady came to the defense of the four-time Pro Bowler, saying its far from the reason they lost.

"It was one play," he said via Bucs writer Scott Smith. "There were a lot more plays in the game."

Evans has proven himself to be one of the most reliable receivers in the NFL since entering the league back in 2014, but it just wasn't his day today.

The same can be said for the rest of the team as well.

The Panthers entered the game as a 13.5-point underdog and ended up blowing out Brady and Co. with hounding defense and a more than solid performance from backup quarterback P.J. Walker.

Tom has never been .500 after eight games of the season. That could be put to the test with a quick turnaround before a Thursday night matchup with Baltimore on Prime Video.