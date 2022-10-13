Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On NFL Referees

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady was the beneficiary of a a highly-controversial roughing the passer call late in the Bucs' win over the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday.

During a press conference on Thursday, the Tampa Bay quarterback was asked about the challenges of officiating NFL games.

He responded with a cheeky answer.

"That's just the way sports are. I miss throws, refs miss calls. We both try to do the best we can do," Brady said. "If they don't go your way, just complain to the refs like I do."

Brady has had a sense of humor about this recent officiating controversy. Earlier this week on his Let's Go! podcast, he made another crack about the consequential roughing the passer call.

"I don't throw flags. What I do throw is tablets and I didn’t have one accessible at the time,” he joked, referencing his viral moment against the Saints last season.

Brady and the Bucs will look to put this discussion behind them as they prepare to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.