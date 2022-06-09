Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Retirement Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is heading into his 23rd season in the NFL and third as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, he nearly walked away from the game for good just a few months ago. Brady announced his retirement following the 2021 season, only to un-retire just a few weeks later.

As he gears up for yet another season, does he know when he wants to walk away from the game - for good? In a comment to reporters this morning, he admitted it's difficult to know what his plans are.

“It’s very easy when you’re 25 to know what you want to do the next year,” Brady said via Pro Football Talk. “It’s very challenging when you’re 43 or 44 because there’s a lot of other things that are pressing and a lot of other things that are really important in your life, like your kids and your wife and different relationships, and things are always taking a backseat to football."

Brady admitted that he doesn't exactly know what the future holds.

"That’s just how it’s gone for me," he continued. "So it’s challenging. I’ve got to work through those things. It’s part of what’s challenging about things that’s happening in your life, different decisions you make. I have a great life, I have zero complaints about it, I just try to do the best I can do.”

How many more seasons will he play?