Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Week 18 Game

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers locked up their playoff spot and the No. 4 overall seed in the NFC with their comeback win over the Carolina Panthers yesterday. But with Week 18's game against the Falcons having no stakes, quarterback Tom Brady had an interesting admission.

Speaking to the media after yesterday's game, Brady said that he wants to play in Week 18 anyway. He explained that playing football is simply what he does.

"This is football season," Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. "We’re football players. It’s what we do. We play football."

As the great Herm Edwards once said, "You play to win the game." Tom Brady has certainly taken that to heart.

But just because Tom Brady wants to play, it doesn't mean that he's going to take part in the entire game. He could easily play a half, a quarter, or even the opening drive before having a seat and letting Blaine Gabbert finish the game.

The Buccaneers will be facing either the Dallas Cowboys or the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wildcard Round, so it would definitely help if the starters came out of Sunday's game against Atlanta with as few bumps and bruises as possible.

Will Tom Brady play in Week 18, or will his coaches convince him to sit this one out?