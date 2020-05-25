Tom Brady Has Classy Message After Losing To Peyton Manning

Tom Brady didn’t lose to Peyton Manning very often during their iconic NFL battles, but he fell to him on the golf course today.

Manning, paired with Tiger Woods, took down Brady and Phil Mickelson in The Match: Champions for Charity on Sunday afternoon.

The Match did not disappoint. It was incredibly entertaining from start to finish, both due to the golf on the course and the trash talk between the two golfers.

Brady was gracious in defeat, posting a classy message for Manning and Woods on social media about an hour following the match.

“Congrats to Tiger Woods and Peyton for a hard fought victory and thanks to Phil Mickelson for coaching your boy and keeping us in it,” Brady wrote on Twitter. “Now…back to my day job.”

Brady struggled early on in the match – perhaps due to some nerves – and NFL fans were loving it. You don’t see the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback play poorly that often, after all.

But Brady picked things up, especially on his epic No. 7 hole, and helped Mickelson make a run at Woods and Manning.

All in all, it was an incredibly fun afternoon and the foursome helped raise almost $20 million for coronavirus relief.

Let’s do it again soon, fellas.