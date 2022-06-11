Tom Brady Has Honest Admission About NFL Future Past 2022

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a pla in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Following his brief retirement after the 2021 season, Tom Brady returned and committed to at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Beyond this coming season, Brady's NFL future is a mystery.

“It’s very easy when you’re 25 to know what you want to do the next year,” Brady said, per NBC ProFootballTalk. “It’s very challenging when you’re 43 or 44 because there’s a lot of other things that are pressing and a lot of other things that are really important in your life, like your kids and your wife and different relationships, and things are always taking a backseat to football. That’s just how it’s gone for me. So it’s challenging. I’ve got to work through those things. It’s part of what’s challenging about things that’s happening in your life, different decisions you make. I have a great life, I have zero complaints about it, I just try to do the best I can do.”

Brady, who turns 45 years old in August, will be the oldest active player in the NFL.

“When the football season starts, I think everyone knows it’s 100 percent football, and it’s just the way you have to be and it’s a big commitment to make. And in order to play every game you’ve got to train really hard, so I’ve got to train really hard at 44 years old, which is a big commitment,” he added. “It’s not like it was when I was 25. I don’t think any of us feel like at 25. Thankfully, there’s parts where I’m happy I’m not 25, but there’s other parts where I wish I was 25. I have a very complex, tricky life in different aspects, and I’m just trying to navigate that the best way I can.”

Last season, Brady had 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns en route to an NFC South title.

Brady is on the hook for one more season in Tampa Bay. Given his indecision earlier this offseason, it's fair to assume that even the all-time great QB himself doesn't know if he'll be suiting up again in 2023.