Tom Brady Has Honest Admission After "Emotional" Bucs-Saints Game

Tom Brady often wears his emotions on his sleeve when he's struggling but did so in a pretty unhealthy way when he tossed a tablet during Sunday's game against the Saints.

Speaking to the media this week, Brady admitted that he let his emotions get the better of him in that moment. He said that he strives for perfection and feels the added pressure sometimes.

“I can always do better,” Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. “I can always obviously do better as a quarterback and, yeah, not let my emotions get the best of me. Sometimes they do. It’s an emotional sport. It’s an emotional game, and we’re all out there trying to do the best we can do.

“And you’re right, I think there’s a frustrating part for all of us when you get a little older and you expect it a certain way and it doesn’t go exactly the way you want. But that’s it, that’s the way it is, and I’ve got to do a good job as a leader to be at my best regardless of how I feel about a certain situation.”

“There’s a part of it for all of us that you want to be the best you can be, really not just for yourself but for everyone around you, for the whole team. Everyone’s counting on you to be a great player. We’ve got to reach a higher level on offense. That’s part of what our responsibility is.”

Tom Brady didn't exactly play his best game against the Saints this past Sunday.

He completed just 53-percent of his passes for 190 yards and one touchdown, needing a complete meltdown from the opposing offense to propel his team to a win.

But Brady has overcome rough starts to the season to have strong seasons before. He should be able to do so again.