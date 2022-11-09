Tom Brady Has Likely Taken A Significant Financial Hit

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

In recent weeks, the collapse of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges may have put Tom Brady's wealth in trouble.

Just last year, Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen reportedly put a major stake in a company called FTX. That came after the couple announced its partnership with FTX and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried the previous year.

Earlier this week, FTX announced it would be bought by a rival company. That companied by "liquidity issues" have left users unable to withdraw their funs from the exchange.

The report suggests that the collapse of FTX put both Brady and Gisele's fortunes at risk.

Here's more from Gizmodo:

The Buccaneers quarterback reportedly has a $250 million net worth compared to Bündchen’s $400 million, according to the tracking site Celebrity Net Worth. The “long-term partnership” with FTX penned in 2021 also mentioned both celebrities and the crypto company would be providing an annual multi-million contribution to charity. The collapse of FTX may put both stars’ fortunes in jeopardy.

No one will be hurting for Brady and Gisele, who have vast fortunes beyond what they put in the crypto exchange.

Both certainly have plenty of money to live on, but the news has to sting.