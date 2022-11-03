Tom Brady Has Message For Devin White Amid Criticism

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White has taken some heat for seemingly giving up on a play in their Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. But he's got a powerful ally in his corner.

During today's press conference, White admitted that he wasn't running as fast as he could on the play that's gotten so much media attention. But in a response to Bucs insider Greg Auman this afternoon, White admitted that he has to play better and hustle more for his teammates.

Brady retweeted White's message, agreeing with the sentiment and pledging to work harder along with him. He said that the team will overcome their hurdles together.

"It's gonna take all of us. We got you (Devin White) #GoBucs," Brady tweeted.

Devin White is hardly the only Buccaneers player who needs to step up more. The Pro Bowl linebacker leads the team in tackles and is tied for second in sacks right now on a defense that ranks in the top 12 for both points and yards allowed.

The bigger culprit appears to be the offense, which has uncharacteristically struggled this season. They've gone over 21 points only twice this season and their running game is dead last in attempts and yards.

Whatever corrections White needs to make goes double for just about everyone on the other side of the ball.

Their playoff hopes might depend on it.