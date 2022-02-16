The Spun

Tom Brady Has Some Advice For Matthew Stafford: Fans React

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, at a World Cup game.RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about overdoing it on the avocado tequila at the Super Bowl parade.

On Wednesday, video surfaced of Stafford enjoying himself at the Rams parade through Los Angeles. And Tom attempted to give some advice to the first-time Super Bowl winner.

“Mix in a water Matt…trust me,” Brady tweeted.

Brady’s advice got a ton of reaction from fans on social media.

“I really don’t want to like Tom Brady,” a Cowboys fan replied.

“Brady is hilarious on social media,” tweeted a Rams fan.

“The only person who is allowed to call Matthew Stafford Matt,” commented sports anchor Jeanna Trotman.

“Dammit Tom, stop making me like you,” remarked one user.

“Stafford has trained for this he’ll be fine,” tweeted Georgia writer Graham Coffey.

“I hope retired Tom Brady sits on this app all day,” commented a Minnesota sports fan.

Matthew Stafford deserves to do anything he wants at the Rams Super Bowl parade! It’s been a long time coming.

