Tom Brady Has Telling Response To Question About The Bucs

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 NFL season with Super Bowl aspirations.

However, just seven weeks into the season, the Buccaneers are just fighting for a playoff spot right now. After an embarrassing 21-3 loss to the undermanned Carolina Panthers, the Buccaneers sit at 3-4 on the season.

This afternoon, Tom Brady met with reporters to cover the team's struggles and where it goes from here. Brady was asked if he thinks it's "plausible" to see a significant amount of improvement from the offense by Thursday night.

"I mean like I said, I hope we go play well, execute well and do our jobs at a high level," he said after a slight pause. "That's obviously the expectation for all of us and that's what we're working toward this week."

Brady's tone is notable and some thinks he's "checked out" after the team's struggles so far this season.

However, there's a reason Brady has seven rings to his name. The Buccaneers will look to get back on the right track this Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.