Tom Brady Has Uniform Suggestion: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with Tom Brady #12 during warm ups before the game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on November 22, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are supposed to be getting their classic "Creamsicle" uniforms back for the 2023 season.

But could they return earlier?

Tom Brady took to Twitter on Wednesday with a suggestion for the fan base.

"RT if we should wear the creamsicles this year," he tweeted.

Fans are excited.

"throwback jerseys? creamsicles with the Bucco Bruce helmets? yes, I am all for it. but it's gotta be against a team that's a key rivalry. Packers or Rams," one fan tweeted.

"Tom, when you win your 8th ring, it needs to be in a creamsicle uniform," another fan suggested.

"I'm all for this. In fact I think they should wear them for the ENTIRE SEASON," one fan added.

Should the Bucs bring it back?