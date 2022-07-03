Tom Brady Helped Prominent Actress Come Out Of Retirement

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: NFL player Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

As he prepares for his 23rd NFL season, Tom Brady has been starting to make forays into film and it appears that he's already starting to have an influence in Hollywood.

This past week, Brady was credited in helping Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx bring Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz out of retirement. Foxx released a video where he calls Diaz to recruit her for a role in his upcoming film Back In Action.

Diaz has not appeared in a film since 2014. So Foxx decided to bring on an expert in "un-retiring."

During the call, Foxx revealed that Brady was on another line. When he brought Brady on to talk to Diaz, Brady offered to talk to her on how to get back into the swing of things before Foxx left the call.

Whether or not they actually spoke about that or not remains to be seen. But at the end of the call, Diaz agreed to join the film:

Cameron Diaz made her film debut in 1994's The Mask as the love interest of Jim Carrey. Her performance catapulted her into global stardom and the big roles started pouring in over the next few years.

Among some of Diaz's most notable film roles are Gangs of New York, There's Something About Mary, Charlie's Angels and - perhaps her most iconic role - the voice of Fiona in the Shrek series.

Diaz is a four-time Golden Globe nominee and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Perhaps Diaz will join one of Tom Brady's future film projects after this one.