Tom Brady Hits Incredible Golf Shot: Fans React

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the seventh green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady showed the world that his talents extend from the gridiron to the golf green with a now-viral shot.

While out golfing this week, Brady had some friends bring along a drone that would track his ball as he took his swings. The video below shows how he hit a very impressive hole from the fairway.

After hitting the ball, the drone - equipped with a very high-speed camera - shows the ball travel several hundred yards before hitting the flagpole and landing in the hole.

The video already has over a quarter-million views while Brady's tweet has 16,000 likes and 3,000 retweets in under an hour. Fans can't help but praise Brady for being so darn talented.

Here are some of the highlights:

We've known for a while that Tom Brady is no slouch when it comes to golf. He wouldn't have agreed to face his old rival Peyton Manning in The Match if he didn't think he could hang with him.

Brady may not have the insane competitive streak that Michael Jordan has when it comes to golf, but at least he's no Charles Barkley on his swing.

Maybe after Brady retires we'll see him at some more Pro-Am tournaments like Tony Romo does. There's certainly worse golfers out there than him.

Does Tom Brady have a future in golf?