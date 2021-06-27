Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission On His NFL Future

Tom Brady is still looking strong at the age of 43, but even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback can admit that he doesn’t have much longer in the National Football League.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion hasn’t hinted at a specific retirement date, though he knows that he doesn’t have too many seasons left.

Brady, who is heading into his second season with the Buccaneers, admitted on HBO’s The Shop that his career is nearing its end.

“We’re coming to the end,” Brady said on The Shop. “It’s coming to the end.”

There’s no surprise there, obviously.

Brady has played in the National Football League since 2000. He spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls. Brady then left the Patriots in free agency last offseason, signing a two-year deal with the Buccaneers.

Year 1 in Tampa Bay went about as well as possible, as the Bucs won the Super Bowl, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady and the Buccaneers will head into the 2021 season as a Super Bowl contender. Tampa Bay is set to open the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 9 against Dallas.