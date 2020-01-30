The Spun

Report: Tom Brady Buys Property In Another NFL City

Tom Brady on the field during the Patriots' Wild Card loss to the Titans.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady to Las Vegas rumors have been floated ever since the quarterback was seen talking with Raiders owner Mark Davis at UFC 246.

Those rumors have now gone to another level, as it’s being reported that Brady has purchased a home in the area.

Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub reports that Brady bought a home in the Las Vegas area.

Las Vegas, of course, is now home to the Raiders.

It’s important to remember that anytime a star player enters free agency, some kind of “he bought a house in so-and-so city” rumor surfaces.

And, even if it’s true, it doesn’t necessarily mean anything.

Brady and his wife, Gisele, are extremely rich, and maybe they just wanted to purchase a property in Las Vegas, which continues to grow.

NFL free agency doesn’t begin until March, so these rumors aren’t going away anytime soon.


