Report: Tom Brady Buys Property In Another NFL City

Tom Brady to Las Vegas rumors have been floated ever since the quarterback was seen talking with Raiders owner Mark Davis at UFC 246.

Those rumors have now gone to another level, as it’s being reported that Brady has purchased a home in the area.

Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub reports that Brady bought a home in the Las Vegas area.

Las Vegas, of course, is now home to the Raiders.

"…Word is Brady bought property in Vegas or inquired about property in Vegas…" – Brandon Lange on @FelgerAndMazz — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) January 28, 2020

It’s important to remember that anytime a star player enters free agency, some kind of “he bought a house in so-and-so city” rumor surfaces.

And, even if it’s true, it doesn’t necessarily mean anything.

Brady and his wife, Gisele, are extremely rich, and maybe they just wanted to purchase a property in Las Vegas, which continues to grow.

NFL free agency doesn’t begin until March, so these rumors aren’t going away anytime soon.