Photos: Tom Brady Has Chosen His Tampa Bay Mansion

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, have reportedly decided where they’ll be living in Tampa Bay. Unsurprisingly, it’s a big house.

The Tampa Bay Times reported on Thursday morning that Brady, 42, is moving into Derek Jeter’s old mansion on the water.

The 30,000 sq. ft. house is on Davis Islands in Tampa Bay, Fla. The mansion reportedly features “seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room and billiards room that wraps around a pool.”

Brady, Gisele and their children moved out of their Boston-area mansion earlier this year. The house was put on-sale in late 2019.

Tom Brady has arrived in Tampa Bay, moving into Derek Jeter’s mansion https://t.co/gkF77xaKzU — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) April 2, 2020

The Tampa Bay Times speculated last month that Brady would call Jeter about the house following his decision to sign with the Bucs.

ICYMI: You didn't have to be the Astros to read these signs…Tom Brady was always moving into Jeter's mansion. Our story from two weeks ago. If Tom Brady signs with Bucs, here’s why he should call Derek Jeter https://t.co/OBmDduTshp — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) April 2, 2020

Brady, who spent 20 years in New England, signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers at the start of NFL free agency.

It’s unclear when exactly the NFL’s 2020 season will start, but Brady and Co. now have a home in Tampa Bay.