Tom Brady Is Blaming The Buccaneers Problems On 1 Thing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady suffered a stunning loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 that dropped them to .500 on the year. The Bucs have now lost three of their last four games.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady wouldn't go into too many specifics as to what might be affecting the team right now. But there was one word that he attributed the team's problems too: Execution.

“It’s just execution… It’s an execution game. Too many plays we are not making," Brady said.

The "execution" on offense is certainly not what Bucs fans have gotten used to over the past few years. Tampa Bay ranks 20th in points, scoring just over 20 per game.

Their record might be worse if the Bucs' defense didn't rank fifth, holding opponents to just 17 points per game - less than 13 if we factor out their 41-31 loss to the Chiefs earlier this month.

At 3-3, the Buccaneers are tied for the NFC South lead but would be a wildcard team if the season were to end today.

For what could be Brady's final year in the NFL - or at least his last with the Bucs - that isn't at all how he wants his postseason run to.

Brady has had plenty of slow starts only to enjoy terrific finishes in the past though. The story of his 2022 season isn't even half written yet.

Will Brady and the Buccaneers get back above .500 this week against the Carolina Panthers?