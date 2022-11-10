Tom Brady Is Closing In On 1 Notable Aaron Rodgers Record

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers talks with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The Packers defeated the Buccaneers with a score of 14 to 12. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

2022 hasn't been one of Tom Brady's best seasons to say the least. But as Brady tries to pull his Tampa Bay Buccaneers back into Super Bowl contention, he's closing in on a pretty notable record held by Aaron Rodgers.

According to ProFootballTalk, Brady is closing in on Rodgers' record for consecutive passes without throwing an interception. Brady has thrown 373 passes without a pick - the second-most in NFL history.

The current record for passing attempts with an interception is 402, a mark set by Aaron Rodgers during the 2018 season. Rodgers would throw only two interceptions in 16 games that year, setting an NFL record in the process.

Brady's last interception came in Week 1 and he has only one on the entire season. If he has just a normal game against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday without throwing an interception, the record will be all his.

Thanks to his incredible longevity, Tom Brady has shattered just about every lifetime passing record. He has thrown for more touchdowns, yards and completions than anyone in NFL history.

This year his Buccaneers have struggled and sit at just 4-5 on the season. But if Brady stays as efficient as this, no one will be able to blame him for the team's struggles.

Will Brady break the record this month?