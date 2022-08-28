Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue

TAMPA, FL - AUG 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) trots off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 25, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now.

At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved."

"The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is unknown, but doesn’t appear resolved," tweeted Rick Stroud. "That much was clear in his reflective post-game address. He’s still tormented by something unrelated to football."

Brady didn't open up much about why he had to step away. Telling media members:

It's all personal. Everyone's got different situations they're dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of [expletive] going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process.

That said, Brady says he "feels good" is "ready to go" this season.