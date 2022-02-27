If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams.

Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.

However, not everyone is buying that Brady is done. Many believe that he will ultimately decide to un-retire and play again.

Who for, though?

Two teams are getting most of the love right now:

San Francisco 49ers

Miami Dolphins

Brady, a California native, grew up rooting for the 49ers. The NFC West franchise could be in need of a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, too.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, present Brady with the opportunity to play close to home. He and Gisele are building a huge mansion in the South Florida area. Perhaps the Dolphins could give him a chance to buy into NFL ownership, too.

“Well, Kev, as the guy who’s been driving this Brady narrative really this whole year, and has been ahead of the game this whole time … I think there’s some sort of San Francisco, Miami thing,” Bill Simmons explained.

“Now, you could tell me it’s Miami ownership, he’s running the team, not playing… I think it’s either that, or he goes to the Niners for one year. And if I had to bet, I’d say it’s 60/40 Niners.”

My Tom Brady prediction for 2022 is…pic.twitter.com/1qV0K7wkDn — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 16, 2022

Where do you see Brady playing in 2022 – if anywhere?