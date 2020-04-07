Tom Brady Made A Telling Comment In His Letter To Pats Fans

Tom Brady’s 20-year tenure in New England officially came to an end last month when the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left for Tampa Bay.

The 42-year-old QB signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers in free agency. Brady will be playing the final years of his career in Florida.

Brady had not commented much on his decision to leave New England until Monday. He released a letter to Patriots fans explaining the decision.

The longtime New England quarterback made one pretty telling comment in his piece for The Players’ Tribune.

“I’m ready to embrace fully a team that is confident in what I do — and what I bring — and is willing to go on this ride with me,” Brady wrote.

It was clear in reading Brady’s piece that he was ready to move on from New England and be challenged somewhere else.

Brady later took to Instagram to write a thank-you message to Patriots fans.

“My journey over the past 20 years in New England has been amazing. It’s been a long road, and I wouldn’t change anything about it. The support and love of New England fans has always been unconditional. Thank you, Pats Nation,” he wrote.

You can read Tom Brady’s full The Players’ Tribune piece, “The Only Way Is Through,” here.