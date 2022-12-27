Tom Brady Makes A Promise About His Retirement Decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

After the 2021 NFL season, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from the league.

Just two months later, Brady announced he was coming back for another season. It was a confusing two months for the star quarterback, but it gave him some clarity.

He won't be making the same mistake twice. Earlier this week he was asked on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!” if he’s thought about retirement any more. “Well, I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me, so whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out,” Brady said.

Here's more of what he said, via the New York Post:

“I think what I really realized last year was you got to be really sure to do that,” Brady said. “And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of gone through this situation… I’m going to take my time whenever that time does come.”

It's unclear when Brady will walk away from the game, but when he does he'll be gone for good.

Well, at least that's what he's thinking right now.