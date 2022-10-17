Tom Brady Makes A Promise Following Sunday's Disappointing Loss

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

It's been a surprisingly slow start to the season for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who suffered a shock defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday.

Brady had his least productive game since Week 2, completing 62.5-percent of his passes for 243 yards and a touchdown in a 20-18 loss. But despite losing three of the last four games, Brady isn't letting the loss get him down.

Taking to Instagram, Brady had a pledge for his fans. He acknowledged that the team is playing poorly and said that the team will turn things around.

"Football is hard. We're not playing well. We're in it together. We'll turn it around," Brady wrote.

His message has gone viral, garnering thousands of likes and replies from teammates and former rivals alike.

It's hard to know exactly what the underlying issue in Tampa Bay is right now. The defense certainly isn't the problem, giving up an average of just 17.2 points per game - fifth in the NFL.

Brady's offense, on the other hand, is hardly the dominant unit we're used to them being. They rank 20th in points and are on pace for their lowest offensive ranking since 2014.

The Buccaneers should be able to get back above .500 next week against the Carolina Panthers, but two games against the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams afterwards will likely determine whether this team is a contender or a pretender.

Will Brady and the Bucs turn the season around?