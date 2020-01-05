Tom Brady Makes His Future Plans Very Clear Following Playoff Loss

Was Saturday night the final time we’ll see Tom Brady playing in a New England Patriots uniform? It’s possible.

Brady, 42, is set to hit free agency following the season. It’s been speculated that he’ll play for another team in 2020.

The Patriots were stunned by the Titans, 20-13, in the AFC Wild Card Round on Saturday night. Brady was asked about his future following the game.

While Brady didn’t come out directly with any demands, he made things pretty clear – he wants to keep playing and he wants to stay in New England. Brady said that retiring is “pretty unlikely.”

“I love the Patriots,” Brady told reporters. “They obviously [are] the greatest organization and playing for Mr. Kraft all these years and Coach Belichick, nobody has had a better career, I would say, than me, just being with them. So, I’m very blessed. I don’t know what the future looks like and I am not going to predict it. I wish we had won tonight.”

Brady did not have his best season stats wise, but the Patriots were lacking in elite offensive weapons. Perhaps things will go differently in 2020 if Brady returns and New England is able to get him some better help.

The quarterback certainly sounds a like a man who wants to keep playing.

“I love playing football,” Brady continued. “I love playing for this team. I’ve loved playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. I don’t know what it will be like moving forward, so we’ll just take it day by day.”

No one knows what’s going to happen with Brady this offseason, though. It’s going to be an interesting couple of months.