Tom Brady Makes Gisele's Impact On His Career Extremely Clear

Earlier this offseason, Tom Brady made the decision to end his 40-day retirement and come back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least another season.

In a recent conversation with People, Brady made it clear he wouldn't be able to further his NFL career without his wife, Gisele Bundchen. He said without her there "no way" he'd be back.

"I think without her, there's no way I could be doing what I'm doing," Brady said in the recent interview. "It takes an amazing partnership to do it."

Here's more of what he said, via People:

"I have an amazing wife who's always looking out for our kids, always looking out for our family. She's a good influence on me," Brady continues. "She's been a great influence on me for a long time. She's just a great woman."

While football season will be taking up most of this time this fall, Brady said he has plenty of family time scheduled for the summer.

"We're basically together almost the whole six weeks [before training camp], which is nice for us because it's a big task, going into football season," he said.

Can Brady win another Super Bowl before riding off into sunset?