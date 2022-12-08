Tom Brady Makes His Feelings On San Francisco Very Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another massive matchup on the horizon this week.

They're set to travel to San Francisco to take on the NFC West-leading 49ers as they look to stay in first in the NFC South.

For quarterback Tom Brady, this is more than just a business trip. He's returning home to California where he was born to face a 49ers squad that was his childhood team.

"I'll always consider myself a California kid," Brady said. "I grew up loving Joe Montana and Steve Young and going to 49er games, that's when I fell in love with football. We had four tickets. My mom and dad would go, I would go, and then one of my sisters would go. It was a great time."

Even though the 49ers passed Brady six times, he'll still always have a love for that franchise.

He'll look to take them down on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. It'll be televised by FOX.