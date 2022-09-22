Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after the Patriots defeated the Packers 31-17 at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other.

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.

Brady made it clear he admires Rodgers' ability on the football field.

“He’s an amazing player. Has been for a long time,” Brady said in his Thursday press conference. “I love watching him play and he’s from California, too, so I feel like we always have a little bit of a connection. He’s an older guy now. He’s been a great player in the same place for a long time, so there definitely are some challenges with that. But he’s navigated them pretty well."

“And he’s done a great job, leads the team, and they’ve won a lot of games since he’s been there," Brady added. "I knew Brett [Favre] pretty well — those two guys are two pretty great quarterbacks for a long period of time in one place.”

Tampa Bay enters the game as a slight favorite, but will be without a few top wide receiver options.