Tom Brady Makes Official Decision On Practice Return

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21: Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert (11) talks to Alex Guerrero and Tom Brady (12) in grey shirt along the sidelines during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 21, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady is officially back in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers quarterback returned to the team on Monday after stepping away a few weeks ago due to personal reasons. He's also expected to practice with his teammates.

This will allow Brady to get back into the swing of things, especially since the regular season starts in three weeks. Since he's been gone, Blaine Gabbert has taken the starter's reps.

There's also a chance he'll play in the Bucs' preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. He could get a series or two and then depart for the evening.

Brady is coming off a strong 2021 campaign that saw him throw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns, while also completing 67.5% of his passes.

The Bucs will open their season on Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.