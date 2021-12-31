Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Byron Leftwich Very Clear

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job.

Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant.

While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is no doubt a thought in the back of everyone’s mind around the Buccaneers organization.

On Friday, Tom Brady was asked about the possible departure for his OC.

“It’s just a matter of time for different guys — and different opportunities come up,” the superstar QB said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Byron has been amazing for me to work with. I know he’ll have a lot of opportunities.”

“Byron (Leftwich) has been amazing for me to work with…” Tom Brady said of OC Byron Leftwich, who will interview to the Jags HC job. Brady believes Leftwich will get his opportunities to be a HC in the future. pic.twitter.com/X0b7KSmizT — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 30, 2021

Leftwich, a former fan-favorite quarterback for the Jags, shut down questions when asked about the possible interview earlier this week.

“I really think it’s disrespectful to the Jets and whoever you’re playing that week when you’re talking about things that really have nothing to do with Sunday’s game,” Leftwich said, per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “To be honest, I’m completely focused on this football game on Sunday.”

Tom Brady, Byron Leftwich and the Bucs will face off against the New York Jets in a Week 17 matchup on Sunday afternoon.