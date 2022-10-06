Tom Brady Makes Opinion On Bad NFL Teams Very Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit at 2-2 on the season following a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night.

After suffering his second loss of the season, Brady was asked about the parity he's seeing across the leagues given the fact there's a bevy of 2-2 teams. He doesn't exactly believe it's parity.

He thinks some teams are just playing poor football. Brady made it clear he doesn't think the rest of the league is playing all that well - which could include the Buccaneers.

"I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see," Brady said.

Brady and the Buccaneers will look to improve to 3-2 on the season with a divisional battle coming up as the Atlanta Falcons - also 2-2 on the year - come to town

Atlanta and Tampa Bay kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.