Tom Brady Makes Opinion On Retirement Rumors Very Clear

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about retirement.

After all, he retired from the NFL after the 2021-22 season came to a close before deciding to return for another season. That all came in a six-week window.

Brady is playing in his 23rd season (third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) as he tries to bring home his eighth Lombardi Trophy.

He still hasn't made a decision on if this will be his last season but he knows his time is limited.

“One of these days, they’re going to be right,” Brady said about retirement rumors. "I will say that. One of these days, if you make enough predictions and so forth. I think we’ve all kind of talked about the predictions that have not come true. But for me, the ability to play and love what I’m doing in year 23, it’s really fun for me. I feel it out there. I feel the joy. I feel the happiness, the camaraderie.”

Brady got off to a great start this past Sunday night when he helped the Bucs take down the Dallas Cowboys. He threw for 212 yards and one touchdown as the Bucs won, 19-3.

Whether this is his last season remains to be seen, but he's still having fun out there. That's all that matters.