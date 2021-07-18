Former NFL Players React To Tom Brady Injury News

We recently learned that Tom Brady played the entire 2020 NFL season with a pretty notable knee injury.

According to multiple reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback played the 2020 season with a torn MCL injury. Brady revealed earlier this offseason that he had a pretty serious knee injury, though we didn’t know the full details of the surgery until now.

Brady, 43, underwent surgery to repair the torn MCL.

“It was a fully torn MCL, sources say, that required surgery following the Super Bowl win,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady’s injury was actually more serious than that. It was a fully torn MCL, sources say, that required surgery following the Super Bowl win. https://t.co/jrSrzjXXWK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2021

Naturally, NFL fans have been amazed at the news.

However, some former NFL players have admitted that it’s not quite as tough as you think to play through an MCL injury. They didn’t knock Brady’s toughness, but they clarified that it’s not as serious of an injury as you would think.

“To play through an MCL injury isn’t crazy. I think every football player has played through some type of injury, especially an MCL, which is probably the least most important part,” former Patriots pass rusher Rob Nikovich said on ESPN’s Get Up!

Former Jets linebacker Bart Scott agreed.

.@ninko50 and @BartScott57 aren't buying into the hype of Tom Brady playing with a torn MCL. "To play through an MCL injury isn't crazy. I think every football player has played through some type of injury, especially an MCL, which is probably the least most important part." pic.twitter.com/X75YiqZL2N — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 16, 2021

While it might not be as ridiculous as previously thought, it’s still pretty incredible to hear that Brady played through that injury.

Brady and the Bucs will open the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is expected to be full-go for that one.