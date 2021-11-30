Tom Brady Has Message For Fans After Win Over Colts

Tom Brady led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their eighth win of the season with a 38-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Just as he does after every Tampa Bay victory, the all-time great QB took to Twitter with a video celebrating the win.

“Alright, so I’m a little late on our victory post,” he said on Tuesday. “It’s been a busy couple days but I’m ready to get back at it. Happy to be 8-3 and we’re on to Atlanta. Huge division opponent on the road — doesn’t get any bigger than this.

“It’s December football. We will be ready to go. Let’s go.”

In this past Sunday’s win over the Colts, Brady threw for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 25/34 passing. The Buccaneers’ run game stole the show as lead running back Leonard Fournette rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns (four total) on the day.

With an 8-3 record on the year, Brady and the Bucs are firmly in the NFC South lead. The Falcons are currently three games back in the No. 2 position, but a head-to-head win this weekend would cause a significant shift in those standings.

Tampa Bay and Atlanta will face off this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

If all goes well for Brady’s squad, prepare for yet another “W” post next week.