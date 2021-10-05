Tom Brady Hates 1 Common Narrative With Bill Belichick

Through their decades-long dynasty in New England, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick rose to prominence as one of the most iconic quarterback-coach duos in football history. But ever since Brady left the Patriots in 2019, the conversation has shifted towards Brady vs. Belichick.

That debate reached an all-time high this past weekend as the seven-time Super Bowl champion made his return to Foxborough.

After Sunday night’s win over his former team in Gillette Stadium, Brady made it clear that he wants this polarizing conversation to end.

“That [Brady vs. Belicick debate] makes no sense to me,” the Tampa Bay QB said on Jim Gray’s Let’s Go! podcast Monday. “There’s so much division in the world. There’s just so much. Every day you turn on the TV and see different media. It’s more destructive than ever. That’s not my personality. I try to build people up. I try to bring the best out in people. I try to encourage people to be positive, to look at the glass as always half full. I’ve looked at it like that for a long time and I’m going to continue to do that because it’s served me really well.”

After the Buccaneers’ thrilling 19-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday night, Brady shared a brief hug with his former coach at centerfield. Later, the two reportedly met in one of the stadium’s private rooms.

Unsurprisingly, the former Pats superstar wanted to keep the details of this meeting under wraps.

“Yeah, I mean, all those [interactions] are personal. We got a personal relationship, you know, for 20-plus years. He drafted me here. We’ve had a lot of personal conversations that should remain that way and are very private,” Brady said after the game, per Fox News.

“…I got a lot of respect for him as a coach and obviously a lot of respect for this organization and all the different people here that try to make it successful.”